Luke Leahy so proud to lead battling Shrewsbury

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town and Saxon Earley of Plymouth Argyle (AMA)

Salop fell to a dramatic late defeat at the hands of promotion-hopefuls Plymouth during an entertaining encounter at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Tuesday evening.

With only three outfield players on the bench and only nine senior outfield players for Steve Cotterill to choose from, it was an immense effort from Shrewsbury.

And Leahy was full of praise for his team-mates following the late 2-1 defeat.

He said: “I am proud to be captain of this team. I have been proud all season, but it was another level on Tuesday.

“The 11 players who played, the coaching staff, the manager just everyone it was a real effort, and unfortunately we have not come away with anything.

“But with the bigger picture, we have come away with an awful lot. It was about us and about how proud everyone is to play for this football club.

“Even when we conceded the second goal, and we were walking back to the kick-off our fans were standing up clapping, and that showed they have a team to be proud of.

“Although they pinned us back at times, I felt like we deserved something. Especially the first half. I felt like we got into some good areas, and you know we had them pinned back for while.

“They are top of the league, and there is a reason for that, but like I said it is all about us.

“On reflection, I am very proud to be captain of this football club and proud to lead all those players out there, I thought it was a massive shift.”

Meanwhile, Cotterill said he was heartbroken for his players after the game revealing he apologised to them at the end of the game for the demands he has to keep putting on them.

He said: “Outstanding effort from them all season, all 42 games and the cup games so nothing knew. That is what they have done.

“They should have won on Saturday and could have won Tuesday.

“It was an incredible effort by the boys. I said to them I am sorry and apologised for what I have had to put them through because that is what I feel. I feel really really sorry for them. In fact, heartbroken for them, that is how I feel. The boys were brilliant, they were outstanding to a man. Absolutely outstanding, 10 senior professionals and a young player making his debut back there.

“Players who have not played playing in the back four, Benno (Elliott Bennett) has not played a lot, Kade Craig has not played at all. Taylor Moore has played everywhere bar in goal, and they are an absolute credit.