Shrewsbury Town 1 Plymouth 2 - Report

Carl Winchester of Shrewsbury Town and Joe Edwards of Plymouth Argyle (AMA)

Cotterill only had nine outfield players, who had made a League One appearance, to choose from before the game. And it took a 96th-minute winner from Callum Wright to take a point away from them.

The visitors could have taken the lead when Matt Butcher headed towards goal from a dangerous cross, but Marko Marosi was equal to it.

Cotterill's team were so up for the clash, they wanted it more in the opening 45 minutes as they appeared to be inspired by their adversity.

Tom Bloxham went closest for Town when he picked up the ball from a narrow-angle and fired towards goal, but Callum Burton denied him with his legs.

It was an entertaining open half even though there was not much goalmouth action of note with a good atmosphere inside the Meadow.

Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town and Dan Scarr of Plymouth Argyle (AMA)

Within 10 minutes of the re-start Town took the lead when Killian Phillips brilliantly finished after a lovely ball by the skipper Luke Leahy.

The visitor's dominance in possession was rewarded though with just over 20 minutes to go, Joe Edwards heading home.

And wing-back went close again a moment later, but this time, his header hit the side netting.

In added on time at the end of the game Wright headed home to give Plymouth a precious win.

Analysis

Shrewsbury Town went into their second game at Montgomery Waters Meadow in quick succession buoyed by the point they picked up on Saturday against Portsmouth.

But rather than their depleted squad receiving a boost as their injured players returned, they were hit by even more availability issues.

They were without Tom Flanagan, who was suspended after his red card in the 1-1 draw against Pompey, as was Ryan Bowman, who was serving the final match following his dismissal at Barnsley.

Rekeil Pyke, Matthew Pennington and Christian Saydee were still not available as they were carrying knocks.

With the absence of Tom Flanagan, Kade Craig came in to make his senior league debut following in the footsteps of Josh Barlow on Saturday.

But Barlow himself was missing for the visit of the Pilgrims - the youngster was suffering from a fever.

It felt as though things would only get better for Shrews after the weekend and players would start to return, but their terrible luck with injuries continued.

Town named five outfield substitutes on Saturday but they could only name three on this occasion.

And to top it off they welcomed the league leaders Plymouth who have so much still to play for as they aim for automatic promotion.

Town started brightly, Tom Bloxham and Elliott Bennett linked up really nicely on the right, and the Salop players seemed to be playing as a group who really had nothing to lose.

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town and Matt Butcher of Plymouth Argyle (AMA)

The Pilgrims had the first big chance of the evening though, a cross from Brendan Galloway was headed towards goal by Butcher, but Marko Marosi pulled out an excellent stop.

The visitors went close again when Joe Edwards met a deep corner, only for his effort to hit Killian Phillips.

At the other end, Town went close when the ball fell to Bloxham in the penalty area, but the youngster scuffed his effort, and Plymouth managed to smuggle it behind for a corner.

It was an entertaining opening half an hour at the Meadow where Salop were certainly determined not to sit back and defend. They looked to take the game to the visitors showing them no respect.

The Town players busted a gut to win second balls and cover ground, and if anything it looked like it was Steve Cotterill's side who were playing for a place in the automatic promotions spots.

After the break, the visitors saw much more of the ball, but it was Town who took the lead.

After good build-up play by Street and Bloxham, Luke Leahy played a lovely reverse pass to put Phillips through and fired into the top corner past Burton.

The visitors continued to dominate the ball and they were level in the 68th minute, Ennis getting the better of Bennett and whipping in a wonderful cross that Edwards headed home at the back post.

And he went close again moments later getting in behind Craig but heading against the side netting this time.

Salop fans and players roared every tackle in the closing stages as they aimed to hold onto what they had with each player putting in a tremendous shift for the cause.

But in stoppage time Wright headed home to give the visitors all three points.

Teams

Salop: Marosi, Bennett, Moore, Dunkley, Craig, Shipley, Phillips, Leahy, Winchester, Bloxham, Street.

Subs: Burgoyne, Owusu, Hutchings, Hernes.

Plymouth: Burton, Gillesphey, Houghton, Wilson, Scarr (Earley 55), Butcher (Matete 73), Edwards, Ennis, Cosgrove (Hardie 45), Azaz (Wright 60), Galloway (Mayor 45).