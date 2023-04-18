Notification Settings

Luke Leahy: I am proud to be captain of this Shrewsbury team tonight

Luke Leahy says Shrewsbury Town's performance against Plymouth Argyle has made him proud to be captain of the football club.

Salop fell to a dramatic late defeat at the hands of promotion-hopefuls Plymouth during an entertaining encounter at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

With only three outfield players on the bench and only nine senior outfield players for Steve Cotterill to choose from it was an immense effort from Shrewsbury.

And Luke Leahy was full of praise for his team-mates following the late 2-1 defeat.

He said: "I am proud to be captain of this team tonight. I have been proud all season but tonight is another level.

"The 11 players who played tonight, the coaching staff, the manager just everyone it was a real effort tonight and unfortunately we have not come away with anything.

"But with the bigger picture, we have come away with an awful lot.

"Tonight was about us and about how proud everyone is to play for this football club.

"Even when we conceded the second goal, and we were walking back to the kick-off our fans were standing up clapping, and that showed they have a team to be proud of tonight.

"Although they pinned us back at times, I felt like we deserved something. Especially first half I felt like we got into some good areas and you know we had them pinned back for while.

"They are top of the league and they are there for a reason, but like I said tonight is all about us.

"On reflection, I am very proud to be captain of this football club tonight and proud to lead all those players out there, I thought it was a massive shift."

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

