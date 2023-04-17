Josh Barlow finally gets Shrewsbury call

Josh Barlow of Shrewsbury Town prepares to come on (AMA)

The 19-year-old has been in almost every squad so far this season but finally made his League One bow in Town’s battling 1-1 draw against Portsmouth at the weekend.

The youngster played in all of Town’s EFL trophy games earlier this campaign but despite being almost ever-present in the matchday 18 he has not been called upon by Shrewsbury manager Cotterill in the league.

But on Saturday, with the Shrewsbury squad becoming increasingly depleted as they navigate their way through an injury crisis, Barlow was called upon by Cotterill as an 89th-minute replacement for goalscorer Rob Street, a moment the youngster will never forget.

“It was a special moment for him,” the boss said about Barlow. “But I will still reiterate those boys are not ready for League One football.

“It doesn’t matter what we do and what we say. Josh Barlow was in the youth team last year and he has played in the youth team this year.

“When we go from under-18s football to League One, the jump – it’s just too big to judge them and it’s very, very, difficult.

“I’m pleased for Josh because he has been with us everywhere, up and down the motorway, on the bus.

“I am pleased for him. I am a little bit sorry that I can’t give the others that moment – but I don’t quite know where we’d be if we had to put all those boys on.

“And I don’t think it would be fair on them either.”

Cotterill also went on to discuss the injury crisis Town have as they now turn their attentions to their next game against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday. He said: “We have been short all season. But what we will do is enjoy what the boys have earned because that is a huge point for the football club.

“I think they have been absolutely outstanding this week. Outstanding.

“But you can be outstanding in the week, what you have to do is be outstanding on a Saturday. And they didn’t give an inch against a really good team, with a really strong squad and with an incredible fan base behind them in the second half that were sucking the ball in for them.