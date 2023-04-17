Analysis: Injury-ravaged Shrewsbury earn one of their best results

Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0.

And that is simply down to the injuries they are facing at the moment.

The squad is ravaged by them. So much so that none of Steve Cotterill’s outfield players on the bench had made a league appearance between them – Josh Barlow’s league debut changed that in the 89th minute.

Matthew Pennington was the latest person to be ruled out through injury. He joins the list of players which also includes Tom Bayliss, Christian Saydee and Rekeil Pyke.

Cotterill also confirmed after the game that Tom Flanagan had been a serious doubt before kick-off through injury, but the defender soldiered on to help out his team-mates.

When you consider the injuries, selection conundrums, Town’s current run of form, which before Saturday’s clash had seen them lose their last four League One games, and the fixture list – which will see them take on pretty much everyone in the top 10 in the league within a four-week period – the performance of the players was outstanding.

The boss has said after the defeat at Barnsley that he felt they had their ‘snap’ back and that was something they built on even more at the Meadow at the weekend.

They started well. They were solid at first, if not that threatening, and they went through the gears as the game wore on.

A 1-1 draw on reflection may have been a little harsh on Cotterill’s men as their opponents did not offer anything really in front of goal until a late onslaught.

That was largely due to momentum, and it was not helped by the fact Tom Flanagan had received his marching orders for the third time this season after picking up two yellow cards within two minutes.

The visitors were underwhelming, and if anything it looked like Salop were more hungry for it.

It was the second time the sides have played out a 1-1 draw this season, and neither time have Pompey been impressive. It is no surprise they are not really in the play-off picture.

It was quiet in the first half and perhaps the biggest thing of note to happen in the first 20 minutes was Carl Winchester going down with an injury. The Meadow collectively held its breath, but he managed to pick himself up and complete the full 90 minutes. The referee also picked up an injury, and Billy Smallwood the fourth official had to take his place, so it was very broken up.

But Town got on top in the closing stages. Taylor Moore went close when his volley was knocked behind by Matt Macey and from the resulting corner, Chey Dunkley forced the keeper into another stop.

Moore was called into action at the other end too when Marko Marosi spilt a shot.

He put in a goal-saving challenge to deny Reeco Hackett.

The ascendancy was with Town, but they could not turn it into a goal, and it was all square at the break.

Seven minutes after the restart they did strike when Rob Street headed home his third goal of the campaign.

Bennett won the ball back after Sean Raggett had lost possession, he carried it to the edge of the box and put in a wonderful curling ball for Street.

He got in front of the defender and headed beyond Macey.

Killian Phillips missed a chance to make it two. Luke Leahy played him through, but his left-footed shot was saved.

And Town were made to pay for not being clinical with eight minutes of normal time remaining, with Marlon Pack heading home a corner after a scramble in the box.

Tom Flanagan was sent off moments later. The defender had barely put a foot wrong all afternoon, but he picked up two yellow cards in quick succession and Smallwood had no choice but to send him off.

The game ended in a draw with the points shared, although Town would have been desperate for all three. Given their recent run, it was a good result which put an end to their recent struggles.

The boss spoke with pride after the game about how well his players had handled what he described as a difficult week.

They must move on though, as they are back in action against Plymouth tomorrow evening in Shropshire.

Ryan Bowman will be back available for selection again. He missed the game against Pompey through suspension.

Flanagan will not be around though – he will be suspended and it will give him a chance to rest his ankle.