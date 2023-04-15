Steve Cotterill wants a strong Shrewsbury finish

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Salop have been on an unfortunate run of late, losing their last four league clashes in succession, but the boss felt his side had their ‘snap’ back last time out in South Yorkshire.

And this is something he is hopeful to see more of in Town’s remaining fixtures so they can make a ‘great season’ even better.

He said: “We had that snap back in us at Barnsley that I didn’t think we had, probably more in the Peterborough game than at Charlton.

“The injuries hurt. But we keep going because it’s been a really good season.

“If you have a look down at the bottom now, all the teams in and around 18th, 19th, 20th – they would give their right arm to be where we are – just like we would have done last year.

“All in all when you look at it, our budget, the players, our injuries – we have had a great season. But we still want to make it even better if we can.

“Sometimes it can happen (recent results).

“Even a good boxer can get beat. It can happen, especially when we are asking the players to do the shifts they are doing.

“We have probably had the weakest squad available to us in the strongest run of games we have had and we have also got ahead of us.

“That’s just a fact of what has happened.”