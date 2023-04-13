Super Shrewsbury Town hold leaders to a point

Shrewsbury Town Women

Jones gave her side the lead early into the game away against top-of-the-league, but the hosts struck back in the 82nd minute to salvage a point thanks to Jordan Atkin's goal.

The result leaves means Salop still trail the leaders by 12 points with only four games remaining.

"I think we started the game really solidly," Jones said about the game.

"Everything we have worked on in training, which we looked at last week for the cup game I think has worked.

"Going 1-0 away from home against top of the league is a really good start to the game.

"We are a bit gutted to have conceded in the 80th minute but we cannot be too fussy. We have drawn against top of the league which is something we would have taken before the game.

"We have a tough couple of games left in the league and then we have a cup game as well, but if we continue playing the way that we have played then we will be fine."

Elsewhere, in the West Midlands League Division One North AFC Telford United hammered Wyrley 11-0 thanks in part to a hat trick by Jamie Duggan.

There were also goals for Lexie Bennett, Fatimata Babangida, Hannah Clarke, Megan Jones, Kaitlyn Richards, Jemma Smith and substitute Lilia Harris.

Georgia Key received a red card for the visitors which made it a long afternoon for them.

Shifnal Town extended their lead at the top of the league thanks to Maria Bell's penalty in the second half.

Rebecca-lee Bown had scored for Shifnal to cancel out Maicie Golding's strike in the 14th minute as the teams went into the interval with a goal each.