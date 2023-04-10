Barnsley 2 Shrewsbury 1 - Report

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town has a shot (AMA)

Two first-half goals were enough to see the hosts over the line despite a late Salop fightback in a clash where both sides finished with 10 men left on the pitch at Oakwell.

Ryan Bowman went close for Shrewsbury in the opening stages and Marosi was in good form at the other end to deny a flurry of opportunities for the Tykes.

The hosts had more possession and Town competed well, but the resistance was broken with five minutes to go until half-time, Nicky Cadden's cross from the left sneaking through and into the net.

And they doubled the lead moments later when Devante Cole tapped in a second to make it a long way back for Shrews.

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Barnsley could have added a third after the break when Max Watters went through only to fluff his lines when he had an open goal.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men with 15 minutes remaining when Nick Cadden was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Killian Phillips.

And in the first of nine minutes added on Town pulled one back when Phillips headed home a Jordan Shipley cross.

Town could not find an equaliser, and to make matters worse, Bowman got sent off in stoppage time.

Analysis

The game at Oakwell was Salop's seventh away game in their last 10 League One games.

And with a depleted squad, it looked like a daunting task when they made the trip north to take on the Tykes - who are competing for automatic promotion.

Christian Saydee, who went off in the 18th minute of the defeat to Peterborough on Good Friday, did not make the squad which meant Crystal Palace loanee Rob Street came into the team.

Tom Flanagan returned from suspension, he slotted into his usual slot on the left side of the back three, and Taylor Moore moved back to right wing-back.

It was an end-to-end start to the match, with the hosts going close to taking the lead.

Adam Phillips put in a delightful ball to the back post, and Herbie Kane looked as if he would nod in an opener, but Marko Marosi was there to parry away.

At the other end, Ryan Bowman got in as Town countered down their left, the forward saw his deflected shot well saved by Harry Isted.

Devante Cole went close for the hosts when he turned the ball towards goal after another dangerous Phillips cross, but Marosi got down well and saved.

Town were much better in the first 20 minutes against Barnsley than they were at the Meadow on Good Friday, and they saw a succession of corners come to nothing.

The Tykes were a threat from dead balls too, and they saw one land in the six-yard box, but Chey Dunkley was there to smash it clear before a red shirt could turn it home.

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The returning Flanagan went close when he got in around the back of the Barnsley defence, only head his effort straight at Isted, it was from a narrow-angle so would have been tough to trouble the keeper.

Marosi was in splendid form for Salop, and he got down really well to deny Phillips when his shot looked to be sneaking into the corner.

But with five minutes to go until half-time, the hosts took the lead, a dangerous ball came in from the left, it was hard to see if it took a touch from Cole or Chey Dunkley, but either way, it snuck through Marosi.

And it got worse for Town as the Tykes added a second moments later, Cole was definitely the scorer this time.

Marosi parried away a powerful shot from distance, but it only went as far as Cole, and he tapped it home.

The boss went to his bench at the break introducing Elliott Bennett for Carl Winchester.

The Town players were furious when Killian Phillips looked to have been taken out in the box by a Barnsley defender - but Geoff Eltringham said there was no foul.

It could have been three for the hosts when Max Watters took the ball around Marosi, but somehow, pressure from Flanagan meant his effort went inches wide of the post.

Town were given a glimmer of hope with 15 minutes remaining when Cadden was sent off for a late and high challenge on Phillips.

In added time, Town gave themselves a lifeline when Phillips headed home Shipley's cross from the left.

Bowman then received his second yellow card of the afternoon as the forward was given his marching orders, and the game ended 2-1.

Teams

Salop: Marosi, Leahy, Pennington, Moore (Bloxham 78), Winchester (Bennett 45), Phillips, Bowman, Street, Dunkley, Shipley, Flanagan.

Unused subs: Burgoyne, Craig, Barlow, Hutchings

Barnsley: Isted, Williams, Kitching, Andersen, Cadden, Kane (Larkeche 90), Thomas, Phillips (Benson 63), Cole (Russell 79), Watters (Norwood 63), Connell (Thomas 79)