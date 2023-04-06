Notification Settings

Shrewsbury's George Nurse and Daniel Udoh pushing each other in injury recovery

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town duo Daniel Udoh and George Nurse are back out training on grass – and pushing one another on their fight back to fitness.

Dan Udoh and George Nurse are back on the training field
The pair are long-term injury absentees after both suffering season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injuries – Udoh in August and Nurse just a month later.

They have both since undergone knee operations and have been working hard in the gym and in the treatment room to get back to the stage where they are able to start running on the turf at the Town training ground.

And now boss Steve Cotterill has revealed he and his staff are having to put the brakes on the eager pair to stop them overdoing their rehab.

“The good thing is now they are both back out on the grass,” said the boss. “They are both running, and Dan is ahead of George simply because of timing of the injury and the rehab operation times.

“Dan is ahead of George, but probably not a month when you look at how close they are together.”

And he added that Nurse is ahead of schedule in his recovery after being spurred on by seeing the progress made by striker Udoh.

“I think the reason George is ahead of what his time would be is because George is chasing Dan,” added Cotterill.

“So we had a bit of a setback about six weeks ago where George’s knee swelled up, and that would be because he was copying what Dan was doing in the gym –whereas he is a month behind him and he shouldn’t have been doing that.

“He was trying to overdo it which any young man would do.

“But the bottom line was his knee wasn’t ready to do that, whereas now he is way past that stage but he needed to have the reins back on him in that week.

