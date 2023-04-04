Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

EFL in exclusive talks with Sky Sports over new deal

By Russell YoullShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

The EFL has entered into an exclusive negotiating period with Sky Sports for its next set of broadcast rights with the broadcasting giant looking to extend its current deal.

Sky Sports
Sky Sports

The league’s current five-year deal with Sky runs until the end of the 2023-24 season, and it issued invitations to tender earlier this year.

The league issued a statement on Monday afternoon which read: “The EFL has now completed a full and comprehensive review of the multiple ITT submissions received as part of its broadcast rights sales process from 2024 onwards.

“The league will now enter into an exclusive month-long negotiating period with the preferred bidder, Sky Sports.

“No further comment will be made on this matter at the current time.”

Streaming platform DAZN was understood to be keen on a long-term deal which it felt would help the EFL close the financial gap with the Premier League.

Screening all matches under DAZN’s plans would have required the EFL making a request to lift the Saturday blackout between 2.45pm and 5.15pm.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News