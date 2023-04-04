Dave Edwards: A bad day at the office for Shrewsbury – now forget it and move on

Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town and Albie Morgan of Charlton Athletic (AMA)

For me, I think it just needs to go down as a bad day at the office, rather than looking further into any crisis.

They have been so good recently and hopefully they can get this one out of the way and bounce back.

The manager will be disappointed in the fashion that they lost, but I don’t think you can look deeper into it, and when you’ve played so well like they have done, then you can sometimes be allowed a bad day at the office.

Looking at the game, when you are 3-0 down at half-time it almost completely takes it away from the manager in terms of how he can help the players on the pitch.

If you come in one down, then the manager can make tweaks here and there, but when you go in three down at a place like Charlton, sometimes it is about damage limitation at that point.

As a player, when you are in a dressing room like that at half-time and you have two thoughts.

The next goal is key and if you get it, then all of a sudden they are nervous and you can get back in the game. And then they other is that you don’t want it to get embarrassing.

Steve Cotterill mentioned that his players were naive in the second half as they went on to lose 6-0, and there were mistakes in the goals.

If you lose 3-0 at Charlton, it is still not a great result – but to lose six is a real mark on the season and it also impacts on the goal difference, and that has moved Shrewsbury’s back to zero now.

In those situations you need to be resilient and show application. And knowing those lads in that dressing room, I would be surprised if they threw it in during the second half.

As I have said, the manner of the goals is disappointing for them because defensively they have been solid all season.

Another factor I believe is the extended break they have had. I don’t think it has helped them too much.

At this point in the season you want to be playing games, you don’t want a break. The games would have been Saturday, Saturday, so there is time in there to work on stuff.

That break sometimes throws the momentum off a bit and I think it had an adverse effect on Shrewsbury, heading into the Charlton game.

It might have helped with a few niggles, but I am sure the manager would have rather played the Bristol game – and from another point it stops congestion further up the road. Shrewsbury already have a daunting fixture list coming up and that doesn’t help things.

I now think it is important that they don’t dwell on this result too much.

They’ll get back on the training ground and look ahead to what is going to be a massive weekend against Peterborough and Barnsley, two of the in-form sides in the division.

One good thing for Town is that they are going to be playing against some big sides, who are going to be bringing a lot of supporters to the Meadow. That is going to create a real atmosphere.

Barnsley, Portsmouth, Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday will all bring sell-out crowds, and Salop have to go to Bolton as well who are flying.