Charlton 6 Shrewsbury 0 - player ratings

Marko Marosi

It is always a tough afternoon for a goalkeeper when you concede six, but it could have been more if it had not been for Marosi. He maybe could have done a little better with the fourth goal.

Ok 5

Matthew Pennington

The defender was one of the better Town performers, getting the better of the tricky Tyreece Campbell. Picked up a worrying head injury in the second half which Salop will hope is not that serious.

Steady 6

Chey Dunkley

He allowed Rak-Sakyi to get the better of him too easily for the Charlton’s third and gave Miles Leaburn too much space for Charlton’s fourth.

Off day 5

Tom Flanagan

It was his reckless challenge which gave Scott Fraser the chance to give the hosts a lead and he was guilty of giving the ball away for their third goal. He was sent off for a pretty unavoidable handball which will see him miss the next few games.

Bad day 4

Jordan Shipley

Linked up nicely on the opening stages on the left with Christian Saydee but it was a tough day for Town’s defenders.

Tough 5

Taylor Moore

Moore was back playing a right wing-back after playing left-back at Ipswich, but had little influence on this game.

Quiet 5

Luke Leahy

The skipper has played so well this season but he was disappointing. He has led his Salop team-mates well but he was unable to spark a reaction from them in this one.

Tried 5

Carl Winchester

The midfielder was bright in the opening stages and he won some important challenges but his effect on the game wore off as the clash progressed.

Insignificant 5

Killian Phillips

Made some marauding runs forward in the opening exchanges and locked into a battle with one of League One’s best players – George Dobson.

Promising 6

Christian Saydee

The forward had some really nice touches in the first half and held the ball up well at times but Salop’s defending made it hard for the striker to make an impression.

Encouraging 6

Rob Street

Got into some good positions on the right but became more anonymous as the game wore on.

Isolated 5

