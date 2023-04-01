Shrewsbury 'looking sharp' ahead of return to action at Charlton

Killian Phillips has not been in action for Shrewsbury Town since getting injured against Derby County last month

The Salop players were given three days off after their game against Bristol Rovers was postponed due to the visitors having three international call-ups.

The cancellation means Shrews now have to play their remaining nine League One games in 37 days to conclude what has been a very successful campaign to this point.

Cotterill said it has been a long season, but after their break last weekend his players have returned to training and they have been ‘sharp’.

He said: “That is why we gave them Friday, Saturday and Sunday off at the back end of last week.

“It gave them another night at home in their beds, seeing their mums, dads, brothers and sisters.

“I thought that was really important, and they have looked really good this week, really, really good.

“It’s been a busy season anyway when you look back at it.

“We had a little bit of an FA Cup run, you have the Papa John’s Trophy games at the beginning of the season. So there isn’t too much of a break anyway.

“I think it was important to have that break and hopefully we can take what we’ve done in training this week into the game.

“It’s obviously always different, but they have trained very, very, well this week. They have been sharp.

“We always send them away with a message telling them to look after themselves and to not overindulgence in anything they eat or drink.”

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Town midfielder Killian Phillips impressed during the international break after getting his first cap for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Phillips played 90 minutes in his country’s victory against Iceland – as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Turners Cross Stadium.

The 20-year-old has been missing for Town in recent weeks as he recovered from a nasty head injury he picked up in their 2-2 draw at Pride Park.

But after recovering from the problem he joined up with his under-21 team-mates and now looks set to be in contention for Town’s clash at The Valley today.

And the boss says the small break he had before returning to action leaves him in a similar position to the rest of his Salop colleagues.

He said: “It was really good. When you’re a big lad, sometimes that first game back is hard work for them.

“It’s funny because Killian had a little bit of a break, then Killian had to do a little bit of work, and the other boys had a break.

“All-in-all I think it’s worked out quite well.

“He has had a good couple of days with us.