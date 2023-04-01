Charlton 6 Shrewsbury 0 - Report

A dejected Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town reacts after Jesurun Rak-Sakyi of Charlton Athletic scores a goal to make it 3-0.

It was a rare bad day at the office for Town in an afternoon where it felt like almost everything went wrong at The Valley.

Town fell behind just after the midway point of the first half, Scott Fraser with an outstanding free-kick after an even start to the game.

Charlton doubled their lead six minutes before the break when Albie Morgan struck powerfully beyond Marosi after the hosts countered Shrewsbury.

And it went from bad to worse for Town in stoppage time when they conceded a third, this time after Tom Flanagan had lost the ball, Jes Rak-Sakyi punishing Town with a silky individual run.

Miles Leaburn added a fourth after the break when he shot low into the corner from 30 yards.

Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town and Michael Hector of Charlton Athletic.

The afternoon then got worse for Town as Flanagan was sent off for handball. It looked harsh, it was very close and it looked like there was very little Flanagan could do about it.

The decision also meant a penalty to the hosts, Leaburn converting for his second and the host's fifth.

They added a sixth in stoppage time when substitute Macauley Bonne got on the scoresheet.

ANALYSIS

Town arrived at The Valley for their first dose of league action for two weeks, since the defeat to Ipswich at Portman Road.

The loss made their chances of getting into the play-offs look unlikely, but Steve Cotterill will be determined his Salop side does not let their season fizzle out - there have been so many positives so far.

The boss made two changes to his team, Christian Saydee came back into the starting XI, he was only fit enough to play 30 minutes against Ipswich a couple of weeks ago.

And Killian Phillips played for the time since Town's 2-2 draw at Pride Park - the Crystal Palace loanee did play for the Republic of Ireland U21s during the international break, and he got through 90 minutes.

Elliott Bennett and Rekeil Pyke played were the ones to miss out.

It was an even opening 20 minutes at The Valley as both sides tested each other out. The hosts had a dangerous free-kick cleared by Matthew Pennington and at the other end Town were unable to force the ball in after sustained pressure in the hosts' box.

Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi of Charlton Athletic.

Sean Clare had to be replaced early into the game after he picked up an injury - on came Fulham loanee Steven Sessegnon.

The hosts took the lead in the 27th minute with a brilliant individual goal, Tom Flanagan conceded a free-kick at the edge of the area after he mistimed a challenge.

There was still a lot of work to do but Fraser bent the ball into the top corner with an outstanding strike - there was nothing Marosi could do.

Town showed glimpses at times, but whenever they got in front of goal they were unable to carve out a clear-cut opportunity, often making the wrong decision.

And Charlton doubled their lead in the 39th minute when Morgan fired beyond Marosi from just inside the penalty area after good work from Rak-Sakyi as they counter-attacked on Salop.

Town have been good this season, but this was 45 minutes to forget as they conceded again in first-half stoppage time.

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town and Steven Sessegnon of Charlton Athletic (AMA)

Flanagan gave the ball away in his own half, it was picked up by Crystal Palace loanee Rak-Sakyi, he got the better of Dunkley and his effort rolled past Marosi and into the net.

Town came out after the break and tried to get onto the front foot, but it just was not to be for Cotterill's men, and Charlton added a fourth on the hour.

Leaburn picked up the ball in his own half, carried it forward before unleashing a shot from distance.

It was well-struck and low - it went into the corner of Marosi's goal with nothing the keeper good do.

Flanagan, who had a difficult afternoon, was then sent off. The defender blocked the ball on the line, and Robert Madley, after a brief delay, pointed to the spot and awarded Flanagan the card.

At first glance it looked a little harsh on the defender, the effort looked just to hit the former Sunderland man with the little he could do - either way he received his marching orders from Madley.

Leaburn then converted the penalty to give the hosts their fifth goal of the afternoon.

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

It was a bad day at the office which ended with the hosts getting a sixth - Bonne with the goal.

Town: Marosi, Pennington (Bennett 76), Dunkley, Flanagan, Shipley, Moore, Leahy, Winchester, Phillips, Saydee (Bowman 67), Street (Bloxham 67).

Subs: Burgoyne, Bloxham, Bennett, Barlow, Craig, Bowman.

Charlton: Maynard-Brewer, Thomas (Bonne 72), Dobson (Henry 60), Hector (Hector 60), Morgan, Rak-Sakyi, Fraser (Payne 72), Inniss, Clare (Sessegnon 18), Leaburn, Campbell.

Subs: Wollacott, Sessegnon, Bonne, Payne, Henry, Kanu, Mitchell.