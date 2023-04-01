Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United 0 Peterborough Sports 1 - Report

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Last Updated: Comments

AFC Telford United's National League North status hangs by a thread - as they were beaten at home by Peterborough Sports.

Montel Gibson for Telford battles to win the ball in midfield - (Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography)
Montel Gibson for Telford battles to win the ball in midfield - (Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography)

The Bucks' fate has been on the cards for weeks - but defeat at the New Bucks Head leaves them 15 points behind Farsley Celtic in 20th place - with five games left to play.

That means Kevin Wilkin's side would have to win all of their remaining fixtures and rely on other results while overturning a 13 goal swing.

And their fate could be sealed on Tuesday evening if Farsley avoid defeat against Brackley Town.

The Bucks fell behind on 24 minutes - as Dan Jarvis let fly from distance and the ball crashed in off the underside of Joe Young's crossbar.

Early in the second half Young produced a top save to deny Michael Gash - with substitute John McGammon going close to a second on two occasions.

Montel Gibson had a shot saved by the visiting keeper - but if anyone was going to find a goal it was Sports as McGammon was denied by Young late on.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News