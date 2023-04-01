AFC Telford United 0 Peterborough Sports 1 - Report

Montel Gibson for Telford battles to win the ball in midfield - (Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography)

The Bucks' fate has been on the cards for weeks - but defeat at the New Bucks Head leaves them 15 points behind Farsley Celtic in 20th place - with five games left to play.

That means Kevin Wilkin's side would have to win all of their remaining fixtures and rely on other results while overturning a 13 goal swing.

And their fate could be sealed on Tuesday evening if Farsley avoid defeat against Brackley Town.

The Bucks fell behind on 24 minutes - as Dan Jarvis let fly from distance and the ball crashed in off the underside of Joe Young's crossbar.

Early in the second half Young produced a top save to deny Michael Gash - with substitute John McGammon going close to a second on two occasions.