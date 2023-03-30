Shrewsbury Town's Tom Bayliss undergoes successful ankle surgery

Tom Bayliss going off during Salop's win over Morecambe

Bayliss suffered ankle ligament damage in Salop's win over Morecambe earlier this month - and injury which rules him out for the remainder of the season.

The midfielder has been a key part of Steve Cotterill's, playing 41 times since arriving from Preston North End last summer.

Cotterill confirmed Bayliss' surgery had been successful and he is now at home resting ahead of a return next week.

He said: "He has had his surgery, he is all good.

"Everything went well with the operation and he will probably be in on Monday, but he has got to keep it rested for a couple of days.

"He's on crutches but the operation went really well, the surgeon is happy with that and he's at home resting but come Monday we'll get him in the gym.

"He will be in on Monday and around all the lads, in the gym just like Dan (Udoh) and George (Nurse) so, the only time he can't be with us is when we are one to 11 on the pitch."

Bayliss has become the latest player to face a lengthy period on the sidelines, with Dan Udoh and George Nurse both currently working their way back to fitness after anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Cotterill explained the 23-year-old midfielder will now face five weeks of rehabilitation - and should be on the road to recovery by the end of the campaign.

He said: "We've accepted that, it is disappointing I know, picking up such an innocuous injury, going down a pothole in your own stadium and that is the worse part about it really and that is the annoying part.