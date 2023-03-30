Shrewsbury Town were lucky to get a point says Maddie Jones

Maddie Jones in action on Sunday as her side got a 1-1 draw.

Salop went behind in the 60th minute, but Jones, who has been in fine goal-scoring form all season, equalised with 15 minutes to go.

Town also hit the bar in the closing stages, but they were unable to get a winner and they had to settle for a point, something Jones was disappointed with.

She said: “We did not start as well as we could have.

The first half was poor, which was a challenge for us.

“It was still 0-0, though going into the second half, we had a chat at the break saying it is not good enough.

“We did get better, but then we went 1-0 down, and our heads dropped, from our performance we probably only deserved a point.

“We did pick up towards the end of the second period, but I think we were quite lucky to get the point to be honest.”

Town are in cup action this weekend when they take on Wem Town and Jones is hoping that a positive week of training will enable them to put the game behind them.

She said: “I think we need to change what we did at the weekend if we go in with our heads like they were. We will struggle. We need to work on what we need to work on in training really.

“If we go in positive then I think we can take that onto the pitch. We need to go into it not thinking about our past couple of performances and hopefully, we can get something out of it.”

Shrewsbury’s next opponents were not in action last weekend but they will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Doncaster more than a week ago.

Elsewhere, AFC Telford United got an important win in their game against Lichfield City Reserves in the West Midlands League Division One North at the New Bucks Head.

Hannah Clarke gave them the lead in the first half when she sent a penalty into the top corner, and the Shropshire side doubled their lead before the break when Clarke’s corner bounced off a Lichfield defender.

The visitors did pull one back in the 75th minute when Fearing-Duda scored from a free-kick, but the game ended 2-1.

Shifnal Town extended their lead at the top of the table to eight points with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Coventry City.

Jenna Boddison scored a brace for Shifnal, and Rebecca-lee Bown also got on the scoresheet.

And in the Adran Welsh Premier League, The New Saints lost to Cardiff City as the Bluebirds clinched the league title after a successful season.