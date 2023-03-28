Shrewsbury wait on contract calls

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

As with any football club when the end of the season approaches minds can wonder and speculation begins as to what players will be in squads for next the season.

And several members of Town's senior playing squad are out of contract with the Shropshire club this summer.

Shrewsbury have had a successful season to this point, currently sitting with nine games to play.

But Cotterill has urged his players to remain focused saying that contract talk will be left until the season's completion.

"May the 8th," the boss said when asked about when he will make decisions on contracts.

"It is because you have got to stay focused, that is where you are.

"We have got to stay focused and don't think about anything else.

"All of that contract stuff, and the one thing that is for sure about that, is it gets in people's way.

"So nothing more than at the moment, it is head down.

"We are in March, and we have got to see our way and navigate our way through this, and April and then bring our heads up.

"Maybe on the evening of the 7th."