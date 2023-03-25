George Nurse: Jordan Shipley has my Shrewsbury respect

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-1 with Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

After a bright start to the current campaign, Nurse ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament back in September in the 2-1 victory over Burton Albion.

And since then, Shipley has played on the left side of Town’s back five – which is a role he has excelled in.

The former Coventry man has managed to net five goals in his 41 appearances – a good effort for a defender.

And Shipley’s form is something that Nurse has admired from the sidelines.

“He has done brilliantly to be fair to him,” he said, when asked about his Salop team-mate.

“He has scored a lot more than I have and created a lot. He has done really well.

“When it is Saturday, Tuesday you get tired, it is a tiring position up and down the wing so it would be good to share it.”

Last season, Nurse’s first at the club since joining from Championship outfit Bristol City in 2021, he was a regular in Steve Cotterill’s starting XI making 46 appearances across all competitions.

And the 23-year-old has been helping his Town team-mate to prepare for games.

He said: “When we know the opponents that are coming up, and the players that play in that position up against us, we chat to each other and discuss things.

“I try and help him with what sort of player they are positionally, so we do talk.

“I played against them last season, so I know little things that they do which positionally I can help them with.”

Meanwhile, Killian Phillips has been pictured in action for the Republic of Ireland u21s after recovering from concussion.

The midfielder picked up a nasty blow to the head when he collided with Derby’s Eiran Cashin at the end of their 2-2 draw at Pride Park earlier in the month.

Phillips had to spend the night in hospital after the collision and then he missed Salop’s three games with Peterborough, Morecambe and Ipswich.

But after being called up to his nation’s youth side the energetic midfielder is now back in action.