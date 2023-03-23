Battling Shrewsbury earn a point

Libby Veitch scores (pic Jack Tyler)

Sunya Salim gave the hosts the lead on the half-hour mark but Salop bounced back in the second period grabbing an equaliser in the 55th minute when Libby Veitch seized on a mistake in the Lye defence to poke the ball home.

Town pressed for a winner but we were unable to get the all-important goal to give them three points and the clash finished 1-1.

Rimmer was pleased with the way her side fought their way back into the game given the tough nature of the conditions.

She said: “It was a tough game, we would have liked to have gotten the three points but given the conditions of the pitch and the nature of the game, I think one point on the road is probably a good result we will take that.

“It shows how far we have come as a team we played these last year in the FA Cup, and they were a league above and they beat us 2-1, so to come here today away from, we are used to playing on 3G it has been a horrible muddy pitch, to be 1-1 with times we could have nicked it today as well. I think we have shown we have grown as a team we have come a long way.

“We have learnt to battle in different types of games that are not usually to our strengths but we got the point out of it, so job done.

“We were really frustrated at half-time we have really high standards for ourselves, we knew we needed to do better. There was a lot of frustration that we could not play our usual game, on the floor, lots of football, playing out from the back, it was difficult to do that on that pitch.

“We showed resilience today, adapted, came out in the second half and got the goal and we could have pushed on for a winner.”

Elsewhere, Wem Town lost their third game in succession at Doncaster Rovers Belles suffering a 2-1 defeat thanks to Shelby Morris’ late goal in the 80th minute.

The Shropshire side did take the lead when Abby Sheriff converted from close range, but Sophie Brown got one back for the hosts just past the hour mark before Morris got the winner 10 minutes from time.

Wem now slip into the bottom two but it was a good effort against promotion-hopefuls Doncaster.

In the West Midlands League Division One North, AFC Telford United kept their promotion hopes alive with a 5-0 thrashing of Darlaston Town thanks to Megan Jones’ hat-trick.

Abigail Beady and Jaime Duggan also got on the score sheet for Telford, they trail second-place by seven points but with three games in hand and next week, they take on Lichfield at the News Bucks Head.

And in the Adran Welsh Premier League, The New Saints were on the receiving end of another disappointing defeat conceding four at Swansea.