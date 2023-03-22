Chester loan paying dividends for Charlie Caton says Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill

Shrewsbury Town youngster Charlie Caton has had his loan extended twice at Chester (AMA)

The youngster joined Calum McIntyre’s side at the end of November and has since seen his loan spell extended twice – with him now remaining at the club until the end of the season.

And so far he has made 19 appearances for The Seals helping his side to their current third-placed position in the National League North as they seek promotion at the crunch time of the season.

It has been a fruitful spell for Caton in front of goal too, he netted his sixth goal of the season in Saturday’s 2-2 with Scarborough Athletic.

It looked like the striker’s finish, in the 87th minute, had given his side all three points at the Deva Stadium, but Will Wells scored in the 93rd minute to salvage a point for the visitors.

And the Salop boss was pleased with the progress the 20-year-old is making.

He said: “I am pleased for Charlie because what he wanted to do and what he needed to do was play games.

“He could have probably really done with going out not this season the season before.

“So I am really pleased that Charlie is doing well because he is a great kid.”

Earlier in the campaign, Caton was one of a few young players who featured in Town’s EFL Trophy campaign which saw them play against Wolves under-21s, Port Vale and Stockport.

He has also made one league appearance for Salop this season coming on as a 72nd-minute substitute against Ipswich back in August in a game Shrews ended up losing 3-0.

The Town boss thinks the youngster has benefited from spending the summer in Shropshire building himself up physically – and he believes that by filling out he is in a better place to compete in men’s football.

“I don’t think that he was physically developed enough and if he would have gone out the season before this one I do not think he would have done half as well as what he has done now,” he continued.

“But a lot happens to a young man’s body in 12 months and Charlie has filled out and that has benefited him by having another off-season of weights and a training program.”