Ipswich Town 2 Shrewsbury 0 - player ratings

Dejected Shrewsbury Town players react at full time.

Marko Marosi

Made a couple of routine saves but there was nothing the keeper could with either of Ipswich’s goals.

Quiet 6

Matthew Pennington

Started the game at right-back and made a couple of vital defensive headers. He put one wonderful ball in for Luke Leahy in the first half. Picked up a yellow card after half-time and was guilty of giving the ball away on a couple of occasions in dangerous positions in the second half.

Ok 6

Chey Dunkley

Hit the bar with a powerful header after the break but maybe was guilty of giving George Hirst too much room for The Tractor Boys’ opening goal as the Leicester loanee headed home.

Mixed-bag 6

Tom Flanagan

Steady afternoon defensively for Flanagan but he was guilty of a few stray passes from time to time.

Underwhelming 5

Taylor Moore

Initially deployed at left-back, Moore could have got tighter to Wes Burns as the winger put in the cross for Hirst’s opener. Moved to wing-back and got booked in the second half.

Not at the races 5

Carl Winchester

Another energetic display from the Sunderland loanee who was one of Town’s better performers on the day. He broke play up well but could have been more adventurous on the ball.

Solid 6

Luke Leahy

A difficult day for the Town skipper, he missed a header early on and despite dropping deeper to collect the ball as the game wore on he could not get Town on the front foot as much as he would have liked.

Tried-hard 6

Elliott Bennett

Back in the starting line up for the injured Tom Bayliss and playing in a midfield three, he found it difficult to make an impact on the game.

Struggled 5

Rekeil Pyke

Kept his place in the starting XI after doing okay in recent weeks, but found it tough against the home defence.

Isolated 5

Jordan Shipley

Started on the right of midfield before switching to his orthodox left wing-back role. He would have been disappointed with the space he gave Conor Chaplin in the build up to their second goal.

Switched-off 5

Rob Street

Worked hard up front and he won several important free-kicks in the first half to break up play and relieve pressure.

Toiled 6

Substitutes