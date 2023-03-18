Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Wolves and Shrewsbury midfielder Carl Robinson in US Wayne Rooney link-up

Shrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Former Shrewsbury Town and Wolves midfielder Carl Robinson has returned to MLS as Wayne Rooney’s assistant at DC United.

Carl Robinson (Photo courtsey Newcastle Jets)
Carl Robinson (Photo courtsey Newcastle Jets)

Well-travelled Robinson, 46, who hails from Llandrindod Wells, spent five successful years in the United States leagues in charge of Canada outfit Vancouver Whitecaps.

For the last three years he has worked in Australia with Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers but now returns stateside to work with Manchester United and England legend Rooney.

Rooney said: “Carl is an experienced MLS coach who has a great understanding of the league, both as a player and coach.

“He’s already added a lot of value to the coaching side and his knowledge and experience will be a great addition.”

Robinson added: “I’m proud to join DC United and be a part of the coaching staff for such a historic MLS club.

“I’m excited about the project that’s being led by Wayne Rooney and believe that the team can be successful this season.”

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Wolves

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News