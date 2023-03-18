Former Shrewsbury man Ryan Sears could go back full time says Newtown boss

Shane Sutton, Matty Jones and Ryan Sears applaud the Newtown fans

Sears, who hails from the Mid Wales town, is a product of the Shrewsbury Town youth system and made a handful of appearances for the Montgomery Waters Meadow club.

He spent time on loan at the Robins and AFC Telford United before he was released by Salop and linked up with former Town boss Paul Hurst at Grimsby Town.

He then returned to Mid Wales and has been a key figure in the Robins side this season, earning a call-up to the Wales C side that will face England later this month.

And Hughes believes Sears has the potential to one day make the return to full-time football.

He said: “We’ve had a few that have come to us over the years from a professional background, and they have to deal with that move psychologically. They have that desire to return full-time, Fumpa Mwandwe has done that.

“And we’ve had other lads, Callum Roberts and George Hughes, and they come out and have to realise they need to do the hard yards.