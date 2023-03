Shrewsbury's clash with Bristol Rovers has been postponed (AMA)

Salop were due to welcome Rovers to the Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday March 25.

However, Luca Hoole has been called up to the Wales under 21 squad - while Jarell Quansah has also been named in the England under 20 side.

And with Lamare Bogarde called up to represent Holland under 20s - the game has been postponed.