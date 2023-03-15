Shrewsbury Town's Dan Udoh hopeful of pre-season return

Dan Udoh when he was last in action at Bristol Rovers in August. (AMA)

The striker has not featured for Salop since he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in Town’s game at Bristol Rovers at the end of August.

Udoh suffered the injury in the 41st minute of the clash, which Shrews went on to draw 1-1 thanks to a late Ryan Bowman equaliser.

More than six months later the 26-year-old has had surgery and is now able to do certain aspects of training.

Udoh’s current contract with the club is due to expire in the summer, but Town have an option for a further year in their favour.

And the striker admits he is targeting a return to match action in pre-season.

He said: “The rehab has been going really well. I started running over a month ago now so we are just upping that at the moment, the latest thing we have done is a change of direction.

“We have just started that, I don’t know when I will be back training fully yet, but I think it will still be a few more months yet.

“I think playing matches will most likely be pre-season, hopefully, I will be back for that, but training-wise I hope to be doing it before the end of the season because they still have two or three more months left yet.

“It is just building that base, you start with the change of direction running, then you go into non-contact training, then the full whack, hopefully, I get to that before the end of the season.”

The former AFC Telford United man was talismanic for Shrewsbury in the 2021/22 campaign scoring 16 goals in all competitions in more than 50 appearances.

He also scored this season before he suffered his injury – getting on the scoresheet against Carlisle United in the Carabao

Cup.

And even though he is getting closer to a return he says he often has to remind himself there is still plenty of rehab to come, and he must be patient.

“At the start of the injury you know you can’t play, so you are not really thinking about it,” he continued.