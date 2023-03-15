Marko Marosi: Shrewsbury can achieve ‘something special’

Marko Marosi of Shrewsbury Town is congratulated by his team mates after making a save (AMA)

Salop have had a superb season and currently sit in eighth place – just eight points off the play-offs heading into the final stretch of the season.

They are still outsiders for a top six place, but Marosi believes because of the group of players that have been assembled at the club achieving success is possible.

Talking to BBC Radio Shropshire’s The Corale podcast, he said: “When I came I needed to restart, and it was a rebuild here, and now we are so tight and so close.

“I really do believe it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility to achieve something special, and be remembered forever at this club.”

The current position is the closest Salop have been to the League One play-off spots – since Paul Hurst’s side finished third and lost in the final back in 2018.

Also speaking on the podcast, Town skipper Luke Leahy recalled playing against that successful side and believes there are similarities but also differences between the current crop and Hurst’s outfit.

He added: “I played against them and it was non-stop.

“They had Ogogo, Whalley, Rodman, Godfrey, they had a good side.

“You can say they exceeded expectations but they had a good team and got to the play-off final.