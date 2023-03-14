Ambitious Chey Dunkley eyes perfect 10 for Shrewsbury

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-1 (AMA)

The former Owls man says Town are looking to keep a clean sheet in each of Salop’s 10 remaining League One fixtures.

Dunkley has been in fine form for Shrews starting all 36 of their league games – getting on the scoresheet on five occasions – including in their most recent win over Morecambe.

And when asked how many clean sheets he thinks they can get in the final stages of the campaign he urged his team-mates to set the bar high, while also saying sometimes clean sheets are out of the players’ control.

“Clean sheets are never guaranteed,” the 31-year-old said.

“I would love to say to all 10, but we know that sometimes you know it is a nasty deflection from a shot they have had.

“You go out with the mentality to try and get a clean sheet and take the game in stages, but it is a hard one. I want to say 10, but we never know do we?

“My previous club they have turned out a stupid amount of clean sheets this season, it is unreal, if they are doing that and going keeping 21 (out of 34 league games), then why can’t we go 10 games? We have a solid foundation to do so, I will be very optimistic and say 10 but only because I am a defender.”

Town visit Ipswich Town this weekend.

And they will be looking to build on their 3-1 win at the Meadow on Saturday but Dunkley, who loves defending, was frustrated with how they conceded.

“The goal on Saturday was a good strike by an ex-teammate of mine in Dan Crowley,” he continued.

“He has played at high levels, we could have got out to him a bit sooner, we know that he has a good right foot and we were looking at this game to not concede.