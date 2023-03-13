Analysis: A Peake performance from out-of-this-world Shrewsbury

Skipper Luke Leahy nets his 11th goal of the season – including an eighth successful spot-kick – and celebrates

Trips to Peterborough and Derby followed by the visit of Morecambe looked like a daunting proposition.

Both Derby and Posh are around them in the League One table and the Shrimps, although at the opposite end are no shrinking violet, especially after two away games that would have taken a lot out of the players.

Four points is a good return and perhaps Town could argue they deserved more, but football does not deal in what you deserve.

To get those four points they needed to put in a battling display against Derek Adams’ Morecambe and that is something they did on a cold, wet and miserable afternoon in Shropshire.

The Town skipper Luke Leahy embodies everything this Salop team do, at the end of the game the midfielder looked battered and bruised.

He looked like a player who had put everything on the line for his team for the 36th time out of Town’s 36 league games and he helped guide them to victory again.

His goals have without a doubt played such an important part in the team’s success this season, but there is much more to his game than that.

Town have scored from so many set pieces, but for them to get those goals they must have good delivery – Leahy and often Tom Bayliss provide that.

The captain links up well with Carl Winchester, another player who was excellent at the weekend, and between them they see danger.

When Town comes up against a team of shooters, he is willing to throw his body on the line.

He is the leader, and at times when he needs to, you can see he is more than happy to give a teammate a telling-off if he feels they are not doing their job properly.

When the team was announced on Saturday Christian Saydee was ruled out of the game after suffering a hamstring injury in training but Rekeil Pyke and Rob Street linked up nicely in a front two.

Saydee has played almost every game since arriving at Shrewsbury so he is an integral part of the team – but they coped well in his absence – they both showed a turn of pace at times which troubled the Shrimps’ backline.

After astronaut Tim Peake had delivered the match ball by helicopter, the first thing of note to happen in the game was Matthew Pennington channelling his inner Lionel Messi. Twice he dribbled with the ball for 50 yards – once shooting wildly with his left foot and once laying it off for Bayliss to test out Connor Ripley as Salop enjoyed a bright start.

It just so happens it was Leahy’s 11th of the season, eighth from the spot, that gave them the lead just after the half-hour-mark.

The penalty came from nowhere and was a horror show from Morecambe’s Daniel Crowley, who handled a bouncing corner when there was not a Town attacking anywhere near him.

Street was on hand to double the lead just before the break when he got on the end of Pennington’s flick-on.

You could not keep Shrewsbury’s right-sided centre-back out of the action – he defended very well on the day too.

It looked as if Town would take a comfortable lead at the break, but in added time at the end of the first half, they let their opponents back into the clash when Crowley curled one into the corner when he was given too much space on the edge of the box.

The second period was scrappy at times too, with the odd moment of quality.

Wonderful link-up play and one-touch football between Street and Jordan Shipley ended with the latter having a shot which looked to be heading right into the top corner – but it went just over the bar.

The visitors had a spell just after the hour-mark. Ferrend Rawson saw a header disallowed for offside, and Crowley saw another set play whistle past the post.

Chey Dunkley could have scored Salop’s third – firstly when his left-footed shot was deflected behind for a corner, and then when Ripley denied him from that dead-ball situation.

But the points were sealed when Dunkley headed home his fifth league goal of the season from a corner.

Leahy the man whipping in the corner on one leg, battled to shrug off a painful knock he received in the latter stages of the game, but he limped on.

Both sides saw chances go close in the final moments of the game, but Shrewsbury ended a long week on the right side of the scoreline.