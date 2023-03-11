Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury victory fully deserved

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

Town got their fifth home win in succession on a cold and wet afternoon in Shropshire as his side eased past the Shrimps in a feisty clash.

Luke Leahy got his 11th goal of the season - another from the penalty spot - just past the half-hour mark to give Town the lead before Rob Street added a second in a first half Town had the better of.

But 2-1 can be a dangerous scoreline and Morecambe got one back just before the break to make it an intriguing second period, and Town had to wait until the 84th minute until Chey Dunkley made it 3-1.

The Town boss was very pleased with the result saying they were good value for their victory.

He said: "We were more than worthy of a three-goal scoreline, and I thought their goalkeeper was excellent today, he made some great saves.

"Chey Dunkley could have scored three today, it was another good game by him.

"I thought Rekeil Pyke and Rob Street, I thought they were a real handful up top and it was just a good all-round solid team performance at the end of a long hard week for the boys.

"We said leading into the game that this was going to be a very tricky game.

"They have got some good players in midfield they put in some big strong boys at the back and they have always got Cole Stockton upfront who can nick a goal.

"I think Derek Adams has done a really good job from the time of going in they are better than they were last year."

Town have taken another four points from a week that looked daunting in the build-up to it - and Cotterill was happy with a win at the culmination of a long week of travelling.

And he believes they are only down one point from what they deserved.

"The bonus is that we have got three points at the end of the week," the boss continued.

"I think the draw against Derby, that was a fair result even though we could have won.

"I did not think it was a fair result at Peterborough the other night, we could easily have taken a draw from that game and that would have been the minimum we would have deserved.

"So looking back at the week we are perhaps only a point down on what we would have deserved but maybe we will catch that point up between now and the end of the season."

Unfortunately for Town Tom Bayliss picked up an ankle injury in the second half and had to come off.

And with the injury of Christian Saydee in the build-up to the game could leave Salop in a difficult spot - and the boss says it is too early to say how the midfielder is.

He said: "He is on the Game Ready now (a machine that offers hot and cold compression).

"We won't know on that one at this moment in time we will just have to see how they are.