Steve Cotterill dismisses Shrewsbury budget claims

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

His side welcome 21st-placed Morecambe to Montgomery Waters Meadow this afternoon.

Shrews are looking to secure their fifth home win in succession and maintain their excellent form in 2023, which has seen them bank 23 points from their 12 games.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Shrimps boss Derek Adams was full of praise for Shrewsbury and the campaign they are having but said they do have a mid-table budget.

But when he was asked about these comments it was something Cotterill dismissed.

“Mid-table budget, is that what he said...? Interesting,” the Town boss said.

“18th we are in the league, just for your knowledge Derek.

“We are 18th in the league for budget and it could well be less than that after the last window because two of our lads (Aiden O’Brien and Julien Dacosta) went out.

“It could be less than that. But we are 18th, just to make sure we are correct on that.

“But we have done really well on that.

“It will be a tough game against Morecambe. We’re not expecting anything different. But it’s a game we are looking forward to. We want to bounce back from the other night and get a win.”

Meanwhile, the boss also revealed in his pre-match press conference that Killian Phillips is continuing to improve after picking up an injury during the clash against Derby County last weekend.

The energetic midfielder spent Saturday night in hospital after a clash of heads with Rams defender Eiran Cash in the 2-2 draw at Pride Park.

The Crystal Palace loanee then missed the midweek defeat at Peterborough United, but Cotterill says he is improving and he is ‘hoping to see him sooner rather than later’.

“He is getting better. We are pleased with his progress,” he said about the youngster’s head injury.

“He took a hefty bang last weekend but, hopefully, we will see him sooner rather than later.

“We’ve got nothing new (injury-wise), thankfully, unless anyone has slipped over in the snow this morning.”