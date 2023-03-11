Steve Cotterill: Chey Dunkley’s nomination is long overdue

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Dunkley has been an ever-present in the Shrewsbury Town side since joining in the summer – Luke Leahy is the only other player to also have played every league game this campaign.

Earlier this week the big defender was nominated for the League One player of the month award for his performances in February, which included three clean sheets in five games and scoring against Port Vale.

And the Town boss said he has been outstanding all season for Salop and he is surprised it has taken this long for someone to notice.

He said: “I wouldn’t just rate his performances over the past month, I’m surprised it’s taken this long for Chey to be nominated.

“He has been outstanding for us this season – as have a few of our players.

“Thankfully, Luke (Leahy) got recognised last month.

“But Chey, talking about him, he has been outstanding – not just in the last month but throughout the season for us.

“We are delighted with him.”

Meanwhile, the boss has given his assessment on Town’s recent run of games and despite a disappointing result against Peterborough – where a point would have been a fair result – Cotterill is pleased with where his team are at.

“I’ve been really pleased,” he said about the last weeks and months.

“Obviously, we weren’t so pleased the other night when we got beat 2-1 at Peterborough – but we didn’t deserve that.

“But all-in-all, I think the level of performances and the commitment from the boys has been exceptional.

“I’m really, really, proud. I’m really pleased with them – we just have to keep it going now.”

“There was a nailed-on penalty against Chey the other night. Nailed-on when you look back at it. And we know how Luke Leahy has been from the penalty spot so that would have been another point.