Shrewsbury 3 Morecambe 1 - Report

Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0.

On a cold and wet afternoon, Steve Cotterill's men won 3-1 against the Shrimps to earn a well-deserved victory which moved them up to eighth in the League One table.

Salop skipper Luke Leahy gave Town the lead just after the half-hour mark from the penalty spot maintaining his 100 per cent record.

Matthew Pennington, Tom Bayliss and Jordan Shipley had all gone close before that in an opening 30 minutes Shrews dominated.

They could have added a second after more good work from Leahy, but somehow the Shrimps managed to clear off the line.

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

They did score from the resulting corner though, after Pennington flicked on for Rob Street to convert at the back post.

It was almost a perfect half for Salop, but they gave themselves work to do after the break when Daniel Crowley pulled one back - curling in from the edge of the box in first-half stoppage time.

The second period was a quieter affair, Town could have added to their lead when Shipley went close, but the visitors also threatened having a goal ruled out for offside.

In the 84th minute, Salop regained their two-goal cushion when Chey Dunkley headed home for Leahy's corner to round off a good afternoon's work.

Analysis

Shrewsbury arrived at Montogomery Waters Meadow looking to get back to winning ways after the disappointing defeat at Peterborough in midweek.

It was a game where they did enough for a point but ultimately lost 2-1, and heading into the clash in Shropshire they would want to right that wrong at home where they have been good in recent times - winning their last four home matches in succession.

But they received a hammer blow before kick-off when Town's joint-top league goalscorer Christian Saydee was ruled out through injury.

Salop had switched to a back four in the week against Posh, but they reverted to their tried and trusted 3-5-2 formation for the visit of the Shrimps.

Rob Street came into the side for Saydee and Jordan Shipley came in at left wing-back after missing out in the week.

Astronaut Tim Peake delivered the match-ball on the stroke of kick-off presenting it to Shrewsbury's chairman Roland Wycherley.

Pennington had an early chance to give Shrews the lead with an effort that would have been a goal of the season contender had it gone in.

Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 2-0 (AMA)

He picked up the ball in his own half and travelled with it to the edge of the Morecambe box, he beat a man before blazing his solo effort over the bar with his left foot.

The heavens opened at the Meadow making the surface very slippery as both sides felt their way into the game.

Tom Bayliss went close for Shrews, but his strike went straight at Connor Ripley after more good work from Pennington.

Jordan Shipley also forced the keeper into a good save as Shrewsbury really began to dominate proceedings, a cross fell to Shipley at the back post, and he made Ripley get down well to his left to keep it out.

Finally, their dominance prevailed in the 33rd minute when Leahy got his 11th goal of the season from the spot after a Morecambe defender handled the ball.

Town almost doubled the lead when Leahy put in a wonderful cross, but somehow the visitors smuggled it behind.

But from the resulting corner Town did get their second, Street on hand to tap in Pennington's flick-on to give them a comfortable and deserved lead.

In added time at the end of the first half, Town did let their opponents back into the clash when Crowley curled one into the corner when he was given too much space on the edge of the box.

After three goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half, the start to the second half was subdued.

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

Town did go close to adding a third just before the hour mark, wonderful link-up play between Street and Shipley ended with the latter having a shot which went narrowly over the bar.

The visitors did have a spell just after the hour mark, Ferrend Rawson saw a header disallowed for offside, and Crowley saw another set play whistle past the post.

Chey Dunkley could have scored Salop's third, firstly when his left-footed shot was deflected behind for a corner, and then when Ripley denied him from that dead ball situation.

Town's injury problems appeared to get worse in the 75th minute when Bayliss hobbled off he was replaced by Elliott Bennett.

With six minutes of normal time remaining Dunkley headed home his fifth league goal of the season from a corner.

Ryan Bowman went close late on when he had a few attempts on goal, the first saved by Ripley, and the second hitting the post but it was only to be three for Town earning a well-deserved three points.

Teams

Shrews: Marosi, Dunkley, Pennington, Flanagan, Moore, Shipley, Leahy, Winchester, Bayliss (Bennett 75), Street (Bloxham 90), Pyke (Bowman 90).

Unused subs: Burgoyne, Bloxham, Bennett, Barlow, Craig, Bowman.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love, Gibson, Rawson, Delaney (Niasse 73), Crowley, Stockton, Weir, Shaw, Mayor, Simeu

Unused subs: