Christian Saydee misses Morecambe clash with hamstring injury

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town in action (AMA)

The striker has scored 7 goals in League One this season, but he will miss the clash with the Shrimps after injuring himself at the end of training on Friday.

And the Town boss Steve Cotterill says they do not know the extent of the injury at this stage.

"Christian Saydee pulled up at the end of training yesterday with a bit of a hamstring problem," he said about Saydee.

"He is not available, so Rekeil Pyke will be upfront with Rob Street, so we will be a bit short with no Christian and Killian Phillips.

"I don't know the extent of it, it is too early at the moment it has not even been 24 hours yet.