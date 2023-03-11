Notification Settings

Christian Saydee misses Morecambe clash with hamstring injury

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Shrewsbury Town forward Christian Saydee has been ruled out of the clash with Morecambe with a hamstring injury he picked up in training.

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town in action (AMA)
The striker has scored 7 goals in League One this season, but he will miss the clash with the Shrimps after injuring himself at the end of training on Friday.

And the Town boss Steve Cotterill says they do not know the extent of the injury at this stage.

"Christian Saydee pulled up at the end of training yesterday with a bit of a hamstring problem," he said about Saydee.

"He is not available, so Rekeil Pyke will be upfront with Rob Street, so we will be a bit short with no Christian and Killian Phillips.

"I don't know the extent of it, it is too early at the moment it has not even been 24 hours yet.

"He had treatment after training yesterday, and he had treatment this morning, the game is far too early for him so we will just have to wait and see the extent of that."

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

