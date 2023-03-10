Shrewsbury players prepared to put in 'hard yards' says Steve Cotterill

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

His side welcome Morecambe to Montgomery Waters Meadow this weekend as they look to build on what has been a very successful season where they sit ninth in the League One table.

And the Town boss has said it is only possible because the players buy into what he asks of them and they put in the work on the training ground.

He said: “Having players who are prepared to put the hard yards in.

“You cannot make a good team or a player better without their consent I have always said that.

“I think they are a really enthusiastic group of lads, from young to old.

“We do a lot of hard work – it is not all by coincidence, we do not just chuck them out there and have a five-a-side in the week.

“We do a lot of work in the meeting room and then we go out and we practice it.

“I do not think we go out and do something if I feel they are uncomfortable with it, so I just think it is a team effort, really, all around.”

Meanwhile, Salop’s lead sport scientist Chris Whalley has said Elliott Bennett is one of the best professionals he has dealt with during his time working in football.

The 34-year-old has made 63 league appearances for Shrewsbury since arriving in 2021 on a free transfer after leaving Blackburn Rovers.

The wing-back is an impressive character when interviewed – and Whalley says he is the same to work with on a day-to-day basis on the training ground.

“His determination and his professionalism is top-notch,” he said about Bennett.

“He is one of the best professionals I have worked with. There is a whole list of good ones but he is definitely up there because he is just that type of guy.

“He wants to be here, he wants to do well.

“He does whatever you ask him, whenever, however often, he just wants you to tell him what to do and he will do it.

“You want Benno to do well, he had that problem with his ankle and then the problem with his calf.

“He did well to get back as quick as he did from that, but that is all down to him.”