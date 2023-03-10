Former Shrewsbury and Wolves midfielder Dave Edwards: Going semi-professional has helped transition to retirement

Dave Edwards in action for Bala Town

The Shrewsbury Town and Wolves legend announced earlier this season that he would be bringing his long career to a close at the end of this campaign.

For the last two seasons, the midfielder has been playing in the Cymru Premier with Bala Town - and has picked up a League Cup winners medal and enjoyed two European campaigns.

But with media commitments increasing - Edwards has decided to hang up his boots and believes his decision to go part time after leaving the Montgomery Waters Meadow, rather than retire completely, has helped the transition.

He said: "Moving semi-pro has helped the transition. I could have hung the boots up after Shrewsbury, but that was a Covid season and I felt like I had unfinished business.

"Bala has been perfect, I train once a week and play once a week, it is a great club too, with great people.

"In a way it was hard to make the decision, because my body is good and I am feeling the benefit of training once a week.

"At Shrewsbury my ankles were starting to feel it, but I feel good now.

"And I am still loving it, but I have had to miss games this season due to media commitments.

"I can't turn them down and it is hard to juggle both at the same time."

Edwards, who is set to host his own Wolves v Shrewsbury charity match later this month - has been working in the media as both a pundit and as a co-commentator.

He has other commitments away from the field too - and wants to spend more time with his young family.

However, Edwards hasn't ruled out a return somewhere in Shropshire at some point in the future.

He added: "I am busy away from the pitch and I have a young family too.

"It is time I hung the boots up and spent a bit more time with them.

"We haven't had a weekend to ourselves for about 20 years, so it will be nice to do that and watch my lad play.