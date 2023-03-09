Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Shrewsbury Town defender Ryan Sears handed Wales C call-up

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Former Shrewsbury Town defender Ryan Sears has been named in the Wales C squad to face England later this month.

Ryan Sears back in his Salop days (AMA)
Ryan Sears back in his Salop days (AMA)

Sears, 24, left Salop in 2021 and joined Grimsby Town - before returning to his native Newtown AFC in the Cymru Premier, where he had previously enjoyed a loan spell.

He has had an impressive season for the Robins - and has now earned a place in the national side to face England C at Altrincham on March 21.

The game has been held annually in recent years - with the Wales squad made up of Cymru Premier players, and the England squad consisting of non-league players from over the border.

TNS quartet Connor Roberts, Leo Smith, Gwion Dafydd and Danny Davies have all been handed call ups to the squad.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
The New Saints
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News