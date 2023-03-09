Former Shrewsbury Town defender Ryan Sears handed Wales C call-up

Ryan Sears back in his Salop days (AMA)

Sears, 24, left Salop in 2021 and joined Grimsby Town - before returning to his native Newtown AFC in the Cymru Premier, where he had previously enjoyed a loan spell.

He has had an impressive season for the Robins - and has now earned a place in the national side to face England C at Altrincham on March 21.

The game has been held annually in recent years - with the Wales squad made up of Cymru Premier players, and the England squad consisting of non-league players from over the border.