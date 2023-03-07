Notification Settings

Shrewsbury squad-building reaps rewards

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Elliott Bennett says Shrewsbury Town’s on-field success is a credit to the staff at the club who have worked hard to assemble the squad.

Shrewsbury Town players Taylor Moore, Elliott Bennett, Rekeil Pyke, Tom Bloxham and Christian Saydee react at full time (AMA)

Salop came from behind on Saturday to get a valuable point against a Derby County side who have been brilliant on home turf this season.

But Steve Cotterill’s side have been in great form themselves since the start of 2023 and in their last 10 League One games they have won seven, drawn two and lost just once.

And the wing-back, who came on at the end of the game at Pride Park on Saturday, that is down to those who assembled the squad they now have at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

“It’s a great credit to the manager. The coaching staff and the people behind the scenes who assembled the squad that we’ve got,” the experienced defender said.

“The squad we’ve got here now is very, very good.

“The work the gaffer has done on the training pitch week in and week out, it’s a great group of lads and we’re all fighting for each other.

“We all want the same thing, we all want to be successful, we all want to bring success to the football club and whether we do or not it won’t be for the lack of trying.

“The preparation is very meticulous. That’s why the gaffer’s managed as many games as he has – because he’s very thorough with his work, everyone knows their jobs and he leaves no stone unturned so that when it comes to a matchday.

“We all know what we’ve got to do in certain situations and we’re well prepared.”

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

