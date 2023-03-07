Shrewsbury midfielder Killian Phillips spent night in hospital after Derby head clash

Killian Phillips (AMA)

The 20-year-old went off in the 87th minute of Salop's 2-2 draw with Derby County at the weekend after a bad clash of heads with Eiran Cashin.

And the Town boss has provided an update on the midfielder's welfare.

He said: "He is better now, he had a night in Derby hospital after the game and we collected him on Sunday.

"He is back home in Shrewsbury at this moment in time, so he is not been at his best, but he had a better day today.

"He has seen a specialist in Birmingham and that was more positive news on the back of him staying in Derby on Saturday night and having a scan.

"We just need to wait and see as the week goes on where he is. He is better than he was on Saturday after the game, thankfully.

"We kept in touch with Crystal Palace and we kept in contact with his mum as of course, his mum was worried back at home so I think they very much appreciate all of that.

"It was accidental with the boy Cashin, he is a tough cookie. Two tough lads going up and challenging for a ball there, and there was nothing but pure honesty in it no one is to blame.