Derby 2 Shrewsbury 2 - Player ratings

Elliott Bennett, Luke Leahy and Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town react at full time (AMA)

The keeper made a wonderful save in the closing stages to deny Lewis Dobbin when his header looked like it was heading for a certain goal.

Terrific 8

Chey Dunkley

Won countless headers inside his own box to deny to Derby in the first half, and was on hand to help secure the draw in the closing stages too.

Steady 7

Tom Flanagan

A wonderful last-ditch challenge at the end to keep Town’s lead intact, the defender also showed some real moments of calmness on the ball.

Composed 8

Matthew Pennington

Almost added another goal to his tally when he rose to head Tom Bayliss’ corner but he was denied by Joe Wildsmith. The defender was great when he moved to right-back.

Rock 8

Shropshire Star give their player ratings following the draw at Derby.

Taylor Moore

Picked up a needless booking in the first half but did well in the second when he shifted to left back, had a few marauding runs forward.

Good 7

Jordan Shipley

The wing-back was taken off at the break as Steve Cotterill rang the changes after he was disappointed with the first-half performance.

Subbed 6

Luke Leahy

Another goal for Leahy, his 10th of the season. He was ice cool under pressure when Town needed him to be, aside from that he was excellent.

Superb 9

Killian Phillips

Another impressive display from Phillips who is so energetic, but he was taken off with what was a nasty blow to the head late on.

Precaution 8

Tom Bayliss

A great free-kick to start the comeback, he was wonderful in possession in the second half playing a massive part in the improved display after the break.

Quality 9

Christian Saydee

A quieter day for the forward, He did not get too much service in the first half and could have won it when his effort was saved by Wildsmith.

Toiled 7

Ryan Bowman

He was another to make way at the break as the boss demanded more from the team after the interval.

Quiet 6

Subs

Carl Winchester (for Shipley, 45) 8, Rekeil Pyke (for Bowman, 45) 8 (45) Rob Street (for Saydee, 87), Elliott Bennett (for Phillips, 87), Tom Bloxham (for Bayliss, 90)