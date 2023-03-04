Shrewsbury's Elliott Bennett is ready when required

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The 34-year-old has been in and out of the side since returning from injury at the start of January, but Bennett is not concerned and ready to help the team when Steve Cotterill requires him.

The wing-back said it is all about the team winning and quoted something his dad used to say to him.

“My dad used to say ‘it is no good being the best player, but being a loser every week, you want to be a good player in a good team that does good things’,” he said. “I am ready to go when called upon whether that is starting or from the bench.

“I am training as hard as I can to be ready when my opportunity comes.

“The gaffer will change the team if we have been winning or not. If he feels like my attributes can help the team, it is all about the team that is the gaffer’s main focus.

“Sometimes you can get caught up thinking about you and the fact you want to play whereas the manager has to deal with 18, 19 or 20 players and put out the right XI each week to make sure we get the three points.”

Town have battled with injuries throughout the season, but recently things have eased on the injury front – and last weekend Cotterill had the option to bring experienced players off the bench in Town’s clash with Wycombe.

And one of those substitutes, Rekeil Pyke scored within two minutes of being on the pitch.

Bennett says his desire to help the team and his will to win is something he has had throughout his career.

He said: “I have been like this my whole career and if that means I am in the team then fantastic and if I am not then the team does well then I am just as happy. I want the team to do well, everyone does well when the team plays well. Individuals can have really good seasons and the team can get relegated. Is that a good thing or is it better to have everyone pulling in the same direction?

“I have always been of that mindset. I have always been like that, I love playing football, I want to have a good career and I want to do great things, but you can’t always play all of the time.

“You want to play – that is built in me – but if the manager feels different XI boys will go out there and get the job done then I am backing it.