Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill concentrating on job in hand

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Salop travel to Derby County tomorrow to take on the Rams as they enter a really important couple of days in their campaign.

It has been a fantastic season for Cotterill’s men – they sit in ninth in League One, trailing sixth-placed Barnsley by eight points and Saturday fifth-placed hosts by nine.

A win on Saturday could see Shrews not only gain three points, but take points away from their rivals.

However, Cotterill insists they must keep their minds focused and take it one game at a time.

“We want to try and do what we can do and we will see where we end up,” the experienced boss said. “I think talking about it you can come unstuck a little bit.

“We have to bear in mind we are Shrewsbury Town in this division and there are lots of big clubs and lots of big-hitters in this division.

“We just have to keep our heads down and work as hard as we possibly can and what will come will come.

“So one game at a time, and for me unless anything has changed the play-offs are not until May. We are only in March, so worry about that if and when it comes.”

Cotterill’s men will be well supported in Derbyshire tomorrow with them taking more than 2,000 supporters to Pride Park in what is set to be a great atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Kade Craig is working his way back to fitness after being in the squad for their game against Accrington a few weeks back.

The defender injured his shoulder while on loan at AFC Telford United earlier this season and had to have surgery to put the issue right.

But Cotterill said the 20-year-old is now back in training and working his way back to full fitness.

“He is back in training but he needs to do a fair bit of training,” the Town boss continued.

“He ended up being on the bench (at Accrington) but it was through default as one of our younger kids was injured.