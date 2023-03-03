Former Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst thought Grimsby fans were ‘mad’ to expect FA Cup upset

Paul Hurst celebrates his side's FA Cup success

The League Two side reached the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since the Second World War with a stunning 2-1 win over the Premier League’s bottom club. Hurst’s men were backed by more than 4,200 boisterous supporters waving inflatable fish for the midweek fifth-round tie on the south coast and progressed to a quarter-final with Brighton thanks to a pair of Gavan Holohan penalties

Victory in Hampshire sparked jubilant full-time scenes and meant the giant-killing Mariners became the first team to defeat five higher-division clubs in a single FA Cup campaign.

“Grimsby Town in the quarter-final of the FA Cup is something I never thought I would hear,” said manager Hurst, who led Salop to the League One play-off final in 2018. “I’m not quite sure I’ve got used to it yet but it is nice. Anyone that does see us and follow us, they will understand the following that we have, it’s incredible.

“We’ve got some supporter groups away from Grimsby but we’re not located in the best area in terms of clubs being around us. But it’s rare that we don’t probably take a thousand fans, that’s quite normal. We don’t take it for granted but it does get to a point where it just doesn’t surprise you.

“Some, I think, had expectations that we could win and I thought they were mad.

“But it was nice that they were proved right those ones and, as the night went on, maybe a little bit more belief spread throughout them.