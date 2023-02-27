Manchester United sign Shrewsbury Town youngster Louie Bradbury

Louie Bradbury signing for Manchester United

Bradbury, 14, has spent a number of years in the Salop academy, progressing through the age groups.

The striker's performances at club level led to an international call up - with the youngster turning out a number of times for Wales.

He was recently called up to the Wales Under 15s squad ahead of their clash with the Republic of Ireland.

And now Manchester United have come calling with the young forward penning a deal at Old Trafford.

In a statement on social media, Shrewsbury Town's Academy paid tribute to the youngster, describing the move as a testament to the work carried out at the club.

The statement said: "Good luck Louie in your next chapter.

"Testament to the hard work you have put in and testament to the great work in the academy supporting your development.