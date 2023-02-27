Analysis: Shrewsbury's best yet sets them up for crunch Derby clash

Rekeil Pyke of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 (AMA)

Before the game, the visit of promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers looked like a daunting proposition for Salop.

The Chairboys had been in fine form of late, winning their last five League One games – and the clash was set to be a real guide to how much Shrewsbury have progressed since the start of the season.

As it happens Steve Cotterill’s side made light work of beating Wycombe in a game Salop did not move out of second gear.

The visitors were dealing with losing their boss in midweek – Gareth Ainsworth, who had been there for 11 years, departed for QPR.

But he was swiftly replaced by Matt Bloomfield and they have some talented players in their squad with the likes of Sam Vokes and Garath McCleary.

The 2-0 scoreline did not flatter Town in the slightest.

The clean sheet pleased Cotterill, and their ability to keep the ball out of the net has been brilliant since the turn of the year.

Town have conceded five goals in their nine League One clashes since that defeat to Fleetwood on New Year’s Day – and even in that game, they had 10 men after Matthew Pennington was incorrectly sent off.

Chey Dunkley has been ever-present in this Shrewsbury side, starting every league clash and not being far away from almost playing every minute this season.

He has been a revelation since signing in the summer, and he dealt with the physical Vokes with ease – the former Premier League striker barely had a sniff.

The first-choice centre-back trio were back together in the clash and they have looked very solid all season, Tom Flanagan and Matthew Pennington must get important mentions for the part they have played in the campaign to date.

The opening 30 minutes of the clash was a quiet affair – there was very little goal action at either end. Dunkley saw a header go wide of the post in the first 10 minutes, but it was not a clear-cut chance.

Brandon Hanlan smashed one into the side netting for the visitors and McCleary shot straight at Marko Marosi from outside the box.

But Shrews took the lead in the 31st minute after brilliant play by Christian Saydee. The striker had been quiet in recent weeks, playing a back seat role to Ryan Bowman, who had taken the limelight.

The Bournemouth loanee was back to his best on Saturday though.

He picked up Marosi’s goal-kick on the halfway line and spun former Town man Joe Jacobson – who had got too tight. The forward then carried the ball for almost 50 yards as he made his way to the edge of the Wycombe box before putting in a wonderful cross aiming for Bowman, and in trying to prevent the ball from reaching the intended target Jordan Willis turned it beyond his own goalkeeper.

The Chairboys did react after going a goal behind and they had perhaps their best spell of the game up to the break, but Cotterill’s men were organised and hard to break down.

Their best chance of the clash did fall on the 45-minute mark – a fiercely struck free-kick from Jordan Obita that looked to be bending in, but Marosi did brilliantly to keep it out.

Shrews were in complete control for the majority of the second half – Jordan Shipley and Tom Bayliss caught the eye for the home side, linking up really well on Town’s left.

And it was not until the 86th minute they secured the points – Rekeil Pyke with his first touch of the game made an instant impact.

He got on the end of a through-ball from Shipley, and despite his effort first being saved by Max Stryjek the rebound fell to him and he slotted home.

The goal just goes to show the togetherness there is at Montgomery Waters Meadow – Pyke’s team-mates were delighted for him.

But it goes to show how important it is to have a squad of players who are all in it together, enjoying each other’s success as it is not always the case in sports – as everyone wants to play.

The outlook for Town is a very good one.

They are four unbeaten in Shropshire, having bounced back brilliantly from a disappointing result and performance in Lancashire last weekend.

If Town are to finish in the top six then it feels like Derby County are the side they will need to catch – and they are up next for Salop as they travel to Pride Park.

Cotterill’s men are currently eighth, which is a wonderful achievement at this stage, but something they will now not want to let slip with 13 games remaining.