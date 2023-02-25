Loanees' return to Shrewsbury Town will be 'dependant on budget'

Christian Saydee has bagged seven goals since arriving on loan from AFC Bournemouth (AMA)

Salop manager Steve Cotterill has signed six loan players across the two transfer windows this season, with only Julien Dacosta having departed to return to his parent club, before heading out on loan again.

Taylor Moore, Rob Street, Christian Saydee, Carl Winchester and Killian Phillips have all made big impacts at the club since arriving and have been a part of Salop’s rise into the top eight.

Of the loan signings still at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, only Phillips has a contract with his parent club that runs behind this summer, with his deal at Crystal Palace set to expire in 2024.

When asked whether Salop will look to bring any of the soon to be out-of-contract loanees back to Shropshire, Cotterill said: “It depends where the budget is.

Since arriving at the club, Moore, Winchester, Street and Saydee have all played more than 28 times in all competitions.

Moore and Winchester have become integral parts of the side – with Saydee currently Salop’s second top goalscorer with seven goals. Cotterill insisted the key to the success of his loan signings this season was down to bringing them in early.

And he also believes that being higher up the division, rather than struggling down the bottom, makes Salop a more attractive proposition.

He said: “We brought some of them in early and there are people we have added to that. I think, would they have wanted to come to us if we were 20th in the league? They might not have done. It has changed, when I first came in, we were trying to convince players to come here when we were down the bottom.

“They will have been at their Championship or Premier League clubs and might have looked at us and thought, I’m not sure if I want to be part of that.

“Getting them in early was very important, and in the selection process we knew them.