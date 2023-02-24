Notification Settings

Accrington Stanley's Tommy Leigh banned for elbow on Shrewsbury's Christian Saydee

By Matt Maher

Accrington midfielder Tommy Leigh has been given a three-match ban for elbowing Shrewsbury Town’s Christian Saydee in last Saturday’s League One match.

Christian Saydee in action against Accrington Stanley (AMA)

The second minute incident was missed by the officials in Lancashire but caught on camera, with Leigh subsequently charged by the FA for violent conduct.

After admitting the charge, he failed to convince an independent regulatory commission the standard three-match suspension would be excessive.

Accrington went on to win the match 1-0 with Leigh still on the pitch, prompting Town boss Steve Cotterill to this week claim officials must “sharpen up” after the latest controversial call involving his team. Shrewsbury have had three red cards rescinded over the course of the campaign and a frustrated Cotterill said this week: “They (referees) maybe need to have their wits about them.

“I understand they don’t see everything, and retrospective bans are probably right with what goes on and what has happened over the years.

“What goes around comes around, no matter how long you have to wait.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

