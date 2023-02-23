Shrewsbury Town’s 'togetherness' gets them another three points

Shrewsbury Town celebrate Maddie Jones' goal against Crusaders. Picture: Shrewsbury Town

Town have now won back-to-back West Midlands League Premier Division fixtures after goals from Maddie Jones and Zoe Griffiths secured the three points.

For Lowden, the determination they showed in the face of adversity was the most pleasing factor.

“It’s a really good win for us,” she said. “There were tough conditions in terms of the pitch and the type of game it ended up being. We couldn’t really play our football, it was a bit ugly and we had to really battle.

“Obviously, with the way some of the decisions went in the game as well, it wasn’t playing to our advantage, so it’s a really good away win for us. We showed our togetherness as a squad, which has built game by game this season.

“We never thought we would concede or lose the battles. Going down to 10 players, and with different decisions, we kept that belief.

“We’re really together as a squad and looking forward to the next game.”

This Sunday, Shrewsbury face another away clash as they travel to face Redditch United, who are sitting second bottom of the division.

Lowden added: “It gives us confidence going into the next game, and in particular for some of the younger players. I’m really proud of them. They really battled and had a great game – it’s great to see how they’re improving over the season. Shout out to them as I think they did great.

“As a team, we had belief. It was a good, tough win.”

In the West Midlands League Division One North, Shifnal Town earned the local bragging rights with a 1-0 win over AFC Telford United. Rebecca-Lee Bown scored the only goal of the game to earn Shifnal all their points on their travels, as they sit top of the league.

They are seven points clear at the summit after 11 games, with their closest rivals Walsall Wood sitting in second.

On Sunday, Shifnal will have the chance to extend their lead when they host Wood, while Telford have a mid-table clash with City of Stoke.

In the National League Division One Midlands, Wem Town did not play at the weekend and next play Northampton Town at home this Sunday.

In the Adran Welsh Premier League, The New Saints were without a game last week, but they return to action at Cardiff Met on Sunday at Park Hall in a third-against-fourth clash.