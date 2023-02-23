Concentration is key for Shrewsbury keeper Marko Marosi says Steve Cotterill

Town shot-stopper Marko Marosi has had a good season so far for Shrews (AMA)

The shot-stopper helped Town to an impressive run of late, which saw them win six consecutive League One games, before a draw to Exeter and a loss to Accrington Stanley last week.

Although Cotterill has been pleased with the 29-year-old, he does believe he can improve further as Salop chase the play-off places.

Cotterill said: “I think that what happens is it is when he has little to do, it is concentration in moments.

“I think that sometimes Marko is better when he has more to do, which means he is in the game, so he can pull off saves.

“At times when he has not had a lot to do or has not had many saves to make, that is when you might get the odd one sneak in past him.

“I think it is more about that, staying in the game and keeping your concentration up when you are a goalkeeper and you have not had much to do and then you are called upon to do something.

“He has had to make a few saves over the last couple of weeks, so that is handy.

“The only reason you are saying that is has been fairly consistent is because he has not had as much to do this year as he has had in other years. So the fairly consistent is an easy one to roll out if you know what I mean.

“I think it is more, if we were not so good and he is pulling out saves left right and centre we would be saying he is having an outstanding season. I am quite happy for the goalkeeper to have an above- average season but the rest of them to all be good or very good.”

Meanwhile, Accrington Stanley’s Tommy Leigh has been charged by the FA for ‘violent conduct’ after an incident in their win over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

In just the second minute of the game, the midfielder caught Town’s Christian Saydee with a nasty elbow, that would have likely seen him sent off had the officials spotted it.

Instead, Leigh remained on the field and Aaron Pressley’s 12th- minute strike proved to be the winner, bringing Town’s unbeaten run to an end after their impressive spell dating back to mid-January.

Had Leigh been sent off, it may have severely impacted the outcome of the game with Salop at an advantage and able to play the vast majority of the fixture with an extra man.

The FA’s statement read: “Accrington Stanley’s Tommy Leigh has been charged following the EFL League One fixture against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday 18 February 2023.

“It is alleged that the midfielder’s behaviour during the second minute, in an incident which was not seen by match officials but was caught on video, constitutes violent conduct.

“Tommy Leigh has until Wednesday 22 February 2023 to respond.”