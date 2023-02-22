Shrewsbury waiting on Taylor Moore news

Taylor Moore of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Defender Moore missed last weekend’s defeat at Accrington with a groin injury sustained in the midweek draw at Exeter and was due to be assessed again this week.

The 25-year-old has made 34 appearances in all competitions since joining Town on a season-long loan from Bristol City and had started all seven matches of the recent unbeaten run which saw Steve Cotterill’s team shoot up the League One table, prior to the weekend loss in Lancashire.

Moore’s absence was eased by the returns of Matthew Pennington and Tom Flanagan to the backline. Both will be available again as Shrewsbury aim to get back to winning ways, in a match which yesterday took a twist when boss Gareth Ainsworth departed Wycombe after more than a decade at the helm, with Colchester boss Matt Bloomfield swiftly replacing him.

Ainsworth was the second longest-serving manager in the EFL having first taken charge at Adams Park in September 2012, his tenure including a season in the Championship following promotion in 2020.

But he has been tempted away by the offer of taking over at Championship strugglers QPR, the club for whom he made more than 150 appearances as a player.

Bloomfield is instead expected to be in the visiting dugout at Montgomery Waters Meadow, with Colchester and Wycombe last night confirming a deal had been agreed “in principle” for him to move.